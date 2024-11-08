Rs 6 cr allotted for holding MSME buyer-seller meets in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The Minister for MSME and Rural Industries TM Anbarasan inaugurated the buyer-seller meeting, for products manufactured by MSMEs in the district on Thursday.

Addressing the press after inaugurating the meeting, he said that the state is progressing towards first place in the industry as a result of the government’s efforts. “

A total of Rs 164 crore has been allocated for 10 projects such as coir industry development scheme, food processing industries, start-up pre-incubation certification, raising awareness on intellectual property rights, and e-commerce guidance and facilitation under the Union government’s RAMP scheme to improve capacity of MSMEs. To create a wider market opportunity for MSME products, buyer-seller meetings are being organised and Rs 5.94 crore has been allocated to conduct these meetings across the state” he said.

The minister said that 28 buyers from 14 foreign countries including Germany, Japan, USA, Malaysia, and over 250 MSME manufacturers from the state, participated in this meeting. “The first buyer-seller meeting in the state was held at the Global Investors Conference in January. Here, an agreement was signed for purchases worth Rs 42.68 crore from 174 MSMEs. Of this, Rs 16.45 crore worth of purchases were made by 73 first-time exporters,” he added.

“After this government came to power, MSMEs are being given financial assistance to showcase products at exhibitions in India and abroad. In the last two years, 250 MSMEs were given a financial assistance of `5 crore to participate in such exhibitions. The state’s contribution to India’s total exports is 9.25%. Exports have further increased this year,” Anbarasan said.

