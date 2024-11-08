Stray cattle menace remain high: 400 cattle captured in 6 months in Madurai

MADURAI: Despite the Madurai corporation taking various measures, including imposition of fines and impounding actions, stray cattle menace continues to remain a major issue in the city. As the district lacks proper facilities to keep the impounded cattle, unclaimed cattle have to be sent to a Gousala in Tenkasi district.

According to records given by the Madurai city corporation, around 400 cattle have been caught and over Rs 10 lakh has been imposed as fine for the cattle owners over the last six months. Senior officials stated the corporation has taken measures to keep Jallikattu tamers through a private agency that has improved the capturing of stray cattle. As many as 30 cattle were sent to Gousala in Tenkasi over the last six months.

Speaking to TNIE, Jeyachandran, ward 62 councillor and animal activist from Madurai, said, "In spite of having a facility in Vellakkal (which remains unused), the corporation is sending the unclaimed stray cattle to Tenkasi. The cattle value would be lesser than the cost spent on transporting it to Tenkasi. Instead, the corporation could either deploy workers to run a gousala here or provide the cattle to animal activists or auction it."

Jeyachandran added that the fines should also be increased to prevent owners from letting their cattle astray. Less than 10% of the impounded cattle are sent to gousala while the remaining are given to the owners after charging meagre fines. The corporation should carry out cattle registration and ensure that owners have enough space to keep their cattle, he noted.



Box:

Last six months since June 2024 till November 2024



Total number of cattle caught: 400

Total amount of fine imposed: 10,53,000 rupees

Total number of cattle sent to Gousala: 30



Cattle seizure and fine details:

Spot fine Rs 3000 - Rs 1500 per cattle



If taken to Impound:

Fine will be Rs 2500 - Rs 5000 per cattle