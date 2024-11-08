Theni doctor in dock for practising sans licence

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Medical Council lodged a complaint with the Directorate of Medical Services (DMS) against a doctor practising in Theni district even after his licence was cancelled over alleged medical negligence.

The members of the council said Dr S Dhinesh did not provide proper post-operative care to patient after he underwent cardiac surgery at a private hospital in Chennai a couple of years ago, leading to the patient’s death. “After his licence was cancelled for one year following an inquiry, he moved to Theni district from Chennai and has been practising,” they said, terming it as equivalent to quackery.

Confirming the letter, officials at the DMS said it was sent to the joint director in the district. “Under the Clinical Establishment Act, only registered practitioners should be employed in hospitals. If the doctor is practising without the licence, then it’s equal to quackery. So, the private hospital in which he is practising will be informed about it,” said an official.

In its press release, TMC said, it has taken disciplinary action in the case of Dhinesh, who faced allegations of medical negligence, unethical financial conduct, professional misconduct and fraudulent activities. Following an inquiry, the charges were substantiated, and as a result, his name was officially removed from the State Medical Register for a period of one year, as per the council’s final order dated June 5,2024, it said.

“Dr Dhinesh received the order from the council on July 6,2024. Despite the clear order of removal of his name from the state medical register, it has been brought to the notice of the council that he continues practising medicine illegally, without valid licence and without filing an appeal with the National Medical Commission,within a stipulated period of 60 days,” the release added.

The TMC said such actions not only violate the TMC mandate but also endanger public health and undermine the integrity of the medical profession. It also informed the superintendent of police, Theni, about the incident and requested that appropriate legal action be initiated.