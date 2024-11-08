TVK not political foe, would like to join hands: BJP

DHARMAPURI: Welcoming actor Vijay’s entry into politics BJP State Vice President K P Ramalingam said his party did not view Vijay or the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) as political foes. “We would like him to join hands with us in the fight against corruption. We are a party with several crores of members across the country striving to create a society devoid of corruption, religious persecution and other divisions. DMK is the key enemy that TVK must focus on,” he told presspersons outside Dharmapuri Combined Court Complex in Thadagam on Thursday.

When asked about the TVK trading no barbs with the AIADMK, the BJP leader said, “That may be true. But, it does not mean that they are supporting each other. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had wished for over one lakh youth across the country to actively participate in the country’s political affairs for its development. We are happy to see one more youth (Vijay) joining the challenge.”

Highlighting the need for National Education Policy (NEP), Ramalingam then recalled an instance of a BT teacher using a proxy to take classes for students in a school in Dharmapuri. “The teacher did this without regard for his responsibilities or the children’s future. We need to implement the NEP to prevent this kind of malpractice and for various other reasons. Several other states have implemented it, but the DMK government here has failed in the endeavour,” he added.

Ramalingam was summoned to the court for hearing of a case filed against him regarding a protest staged near the Bharatha Matha temple last year. BJP cadre had broken the lock of the temple and staged a demonstration there claiming that they were denied entry into the temple. “Ahead of Independence Day last year, the BJP wished to honour freedom fighter Subramaniya Siva at Bharatha Matha temple. However, despite seeking permission, the temple was closed to us. This led to a protest and a case was registered.