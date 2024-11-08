Two held for submitting forged surety certificates to get bail in Tamil Nadu

THOOTHUKUDI: Two persons were arrested for producing fake bail certificates to Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, to obtain bail for a murder accused in Kovilpatti.

Sources said that G Parthiban in Kovilpatti was arrested by Kovilpatti East Police in connection to a murder case. When Parthiban was imprisoned at Palayamkottai central prison, he moved a bail petition at the Madurai bench, attaching surety from M Solairajan and A Subbaiah in Tirunelveli.

The judge, while granting bail for the accused, instructed the concerned police to validate the sureties, as he grew suspicious over its genuineness. When police constable inquired, the VAO concerned denied giving any certificate attesting surety.

Hence, the judge booked a case against Solairajan and Subbaiah on charges of providing fake certificates and misusing VAO’s seals. Kovilpatti East Police arrested the two and remanded them at Palayamkottai central prison on Thursday.