Vedanta’s subsidiary Hindustan Zinc wins auction to mine tungsten block in Madurai dist

CHENNAI: Hindustan Zinc Limited, a subsidiary of Vedanta Group, which ran into trouble over its Sterlite Copper smelter operations in Thoothukudi, has secured rights to mine a tungsten block in Nayakkarpatti in Madurai.

The state government permanently shut down the Sterlite Copper plant in 2018 due to pollution concerns. During protests against the plant, 13 people were killed in police firing in Thoothukudi. A press release from the Press Information Bureau on Thursday announced the ministry of mines has successfully completed the auction of eight critical mineral blocks under Tranche IV of the Auction of Critical and Strategic Mineral Blocks. The tungsten block in Nayakkarpatti is among those awarded.

Hindustan Zinc Limited also won the bid for Balepalyam Tungsten and Associated Mineral Block in AP. Meanwhile, Vedanta Limited secured the Depo Vanadium and Graphite Block in Arunachal Pradesh as well as the Sanyasikoppa Cobalt, Manganese and Iron Block in Karnataka.

Other winners include Mamco Mining Private Limited, which was awarded the Endolin-Isholin Graphite Block in Arunachal Pradesh and the Barwar Phosphorite Block in Uttar Pradesh. Orissa Metaliks Private Limited won the Radhpu Graphite and Vanadium Block in Arunachal Pradesh and Oil India Ltd secured the Phop Graphite and Vanadium Block.