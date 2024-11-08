‘Will form alliance only with those parties that accept TVK’s leadership’

CHENNAI: Ten days after actor-politician Vijay’s announcement regarding forming a coalition government in the 2026 Assembly election, which sparked speculation about potential shifts in alliances in the DMK and AIADMK camps and who would lead the alliance in such a scenario, his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Wednesday clarified that any alliance for the election would be led only by the TVK.

Party sources also confirmed that Vijay will attend a book launch on December 6 in which VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan and several others are expected to participate. VCK deputy general secretary Aadhav Arjuna, the publisher of the book on BR Ambedkar’s principles, is organising the event.

While the electoral strength of the TVK, which got formally registered as a political party only in September, has not been tested yet in any election, candidates supported by the All-India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (AITVMI), precursor of the TVK, won 129 seats in the 2021 local body polls. Notably, the TVK is still in the process of appointing office-bearers for all party posts at state and district levels.

A senior functionary told TNIE that only those parties that are willing to accept the TVK leadership can join hands with the party as the TVK will not take a subordinate role in any coalition. “During the inaugural conference, our leader (Vijay) expressed hope that the party will secure a majority on its own to form the government. But despite this (majority of our own), we are willing to share power with alliance partners who support us. The alliance, however, will be headed by the TVK,” he said.

He further mentioned that state and district-level office-bearers will be announced soon.