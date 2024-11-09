Civic body mulls drive to ensure 100 per cent waste segregation in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: With the QR code system for monitoring waste collection in households facing inordinate delays in its implementation, the corporation is exploring options to raise awareness among residents and sanitation workers alike so as to ensure 100% segregation of waste at source.

While the city generates about 500 tonnes of garbage daily, senior corporation officials said that only about 70% of it is segregated before disposal. "We had conducted multiple surveys to identify the areas where such waste is coming from without segregation. It was then found that it mostly was from underdeveloped areas.

Therefore, we are conducting more awareness activities in slums and undeveloped areas," a senior official said. Another official said plans are on to ensure sanitation workers reach households well before office hours so as to improve chances of collecting waste that is segregated.

Meanwhile, calling the delay in implementation of QR code system a “major issue”, another senior official said, “The plan will take time as it is being done in a stage-by-stage manner across the state. Till then, we have to consider alternative strategies to ensure at least 90% waste segregation at source.

Towards this, we feel the need to also motivate sanitation workers so as to boost their confidence in reminding residents to dispose of waste after segregation.” Such measures would be adopted in a stage-by-stage manner and their progress will be assessed, officials said.