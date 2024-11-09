CM Stalin can’t freeze govt schemes to name buildings after his dad: EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday alleged the DMK government has abandoned several ‘people-oriented’ projects, and is keen on constructing Kalaignar International Convention Centre in Muttukadu at a cost of Rs 487 crore.

In a statement, Palaniswami said if CM MK Stalin wishes to name government buildings after his father, he could do so through the trust functioning in the name of Karunanidhi. “But he should not do this by freezing welfare schemes for people,” he said.

The AIADMK chief said a desalination project (60 MLD) at Koonimedu village in Villupuram to be implemented at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore and a fishing jetty project at a cost of Rs 235 crore on the border of Chengalpattu and Villupuram districts, and an university in the name of J Jayalalithaa have been given up, and many other projects are going slow.

Projects including the Adhanur-Kumaramangalam check dam, Nanjai-Pugalur check dam with a barrage and the desilting of Madurantakam lake at a cost of Rs 125 crore have seen little progress, he alleged.

“Funds are yet to be allocated for canal works between Rettaikulam and Oothumalai in Tirunelveli while Jambunathi upper canal project works have been suspended. The veterinary park at Thalaivasal has not been opened and the project for diverting Cauvery surplus water to 100 lakes is yet to be completed. Athikadavu-Avinashi project also has not ben completed,” he said.

Palaniswami said while this is the status of developmental works, the government organised a ‘car race’ and called for tenders to set up the Kalaignar convention centre.