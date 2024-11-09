Finish Dharmapuri railway station works soon: Passengers

DHARMAPURI: Passengers arriving at the Dharmapuri Railway junction distressed with the slow process of renovation work and urged the Southwestern railway department to take steps to finish the works as soon as possible.

The railway department as part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), sanctioned Rs 23 crore to improve 13 aspects of the station including infrastructural and amenities. Though the renovation works began three months ago, the works were halted nearly a month ago and the passengers arriving here have been aggrieved with the work going at snails pace.

R Sivakumar, a passenger from Elakkiyampatti, told TNIE, “One of the key construction plans was to upgrade the entrance of the railway station and to improve the parking area to accommodate over 50 cars and 200 two-wheelers. Right after this work began, it was halted. Now, right at the entrance, there is a huge pit where the initial foundation work is left incomplete. This is aggrieving both passengers as well as the visitors.”

R Kumaresan, another passenger, said, “The scheme would have improved infrastructures like drinking water fountains, advance announcement boards that provide information of arrival and departure of trains. However, now the platforms are damaged and are unpleasant. So, immediate efforts must be taken to upgrade the station.”

When TNIE spoke to officials from Dharmapuri Junction, they said, “We have informed the matter to the Southwestern railway department and they have assured us that they will look into the issue.”