Forest dept take measures to restore sea grass bed in Gulf of Mannar

RAMANATHAPURAM: The percentage of sea grass, which is an essential food source for marine species such as the endangered dugongs, is less than 50% in the Gulf of Mannar region. The forest department plans to take measures towards restoring the sea grass bed here.

Sea grass is one of the major food sources for species like shrimps, crabs and dugongs. Notably, shrimps are one of the majorly exported species from Ramanathapuram. Sea grass plays a major role in the livelihood of fishermen. A total of nine sea grass species were discovered of which Thalassia hemprichii and Cymodocea serrulata are widely spotted in the Gulf of Mannar and Palk Bay.

According to details from the forest department, in the Gulf of Mannar region, the average percentage of sea grass cover is 43% and the average shoot density is 241.1 M². In Palk Bay (which borders Ramanathapuram district), the average percentage cover of sea grass is 37.6% and the average shoot density is 181.1 M². Though in most areas, the sea grass cover is well above 30% to 50%, some areas including Dhanushkodi, Pamban and the Thoothukudi range has less than 20% sea grass cover.

While speaking to TNIE, Balaji, a sea grass expert, said, "The whole stretch of sea between Indian and Sri Lanka was shallow waters, with dense sea grass fields in the past. However, over the years, due to usage of banned bottom trawling, bottom propellers and anchor usage, sea grass fields in sea areas in the state have been greatly damaged and reduced. It is appreciated that the forest department is taking measures towards restoring these sea grass beds. They are essential for the marine species, but figures remain much lesser than the actual requirement. More initiatives have to be taken to improve sea grass cover at sea."