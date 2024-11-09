Heavy showers to continue in coastal, delta districts for next five days

CHENNAI: Heavy rain is expected over parts of Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Pudukkottai for the next four to five days, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai.

On Monday, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore and Ramanathapuram may also receive heavy rain, RMC said. Heavy rains are set to continue in parts of Tamil Nadu for most of the coming week, until Thursday.

On Tuesday, the RMC has flagged the possibility of heavy to very heavy rain in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Villupuram and Cuddalore. The RMC forecasts heavy rain for Wednesday in parts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Cuddalore.

Heavy rain is also expected in Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Madurai and Sivagangai districts.

According to weather bloggers, places in north Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, may witness reduced rain over this weekend, with heavy spells returning around November 12.

From Friday morning to 5.30 pm the same day, observatories in Thoothukudi received 3.4 cm of rainfall while other places such as Ramanathapuram and Nagapattinam received light rainfall.

Nilgiris railway service resumes after five days

The Nilgiri Mountain Rail (NMR) resumed its operation on Friday after a five-day suspension due to landslides at 10 locations on the Mettupalayam-Coonoor route. The 7.10 am toy train began its journey at 7.30 am from Mettupalayam railway station. Mettupalayam and its surrounding regions experienced heavy rain last week, especially along the route between Mettupalayam and Coonoor Railway Station.