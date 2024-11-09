IndiGo launches daily flights from Pondy to Hyderabad, Bengaluru

PUDUCHERRY: The InterGlobe Aviation Limited (IndiGo) has announced the commencement of daily flight operations from Puducherry Airport to Hyderabad and Bengaluru from December 20 onwards. The new flights will enhance connectivity and convenience for travellers in the region.

Sharing details of the route, K Rajasehar Reddy, the Airport Director of Airports Authority of India (AAI) for Puducherry Airport, said the flights will depart daily from Bengaluru at 11.10 am, and arrive in Puducherry by 12.15 pm.

This flight will leave Puducherry at 12.45 pm and reach Hyderabad by 2.30 pm. The Hyderabad-Puducherry flight will take off at 3.05 pm and land in Puducherry at 4.50 pm, followed by departure to Bengaluru at 5.10 pm, reaching there by 6.35 pm. Bookings for these services would open soon.

The resumption of flights marks a significant event for Puducherry Airport, which has been without regular commercial service ever since SpiceJet ceased operations on March 31, 2024.

Airport Director Reddy emphasised that the new flight services offer greater flexibility and convenience for travellers, and underscored the AAI's commitment to fulfil passenger demands.

“IndiGo’s operations open up seamless travel opportunities for passengers heading to different cities and even international destinations, making travel more accessible and affordable," Reddy added.