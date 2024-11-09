IRCTC announces domestic, international tour packages

CHENNAI: The South Zone of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Friday announced various domestic and international tour packages for November and December.

Under its Udupi-Murudeshwar programme for four days, Mangaluru, Udupi, Murudeshwar, Sringeri, Horanadu, Dharmasthala, Kukke Subramanya temples will be covered at a cost of Rs 30,900 per person.

The programme to Gujarat which includes a trip to the Statue of Unity will also include Vadodara, Bhuvnagar, Somnath, Dwarka and Rajkot. This is a nine-day programme costing Rs 43,000.

The other domestic packages include Pancha Jyothirlinga Yatra, The Golden Triangle of Odisha and the Royal Rajasthan, the first two of them for five days and the third for seven days.

The trip to Pancha Jyothirlinga Yatra in Maharashtra for five days, costing Rs 33,900 and covering Bhimashankar, Trimbakeshwar, Grushnehwar, Anudha Nagnath, Parli Vaijnath and Puri and Shirdi. Golden Triangle of Odisha for five days will cost Rs 38,000 and it includes Bhubaneswar, Chilika lake, Konark and Puri. Royal Rajasthan trip for seven days, costing Rs 42,000, will cover Bikaner, Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Pushkar and Udaipur.

IRCTC has also announced international packages to Singapore, Malaysia, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Srilanka, Bali and Thailand. The six-day trip to Singapore and Malaysia costs Rs 1,12,500. The five-day trip to Abu Dhabi and Dubai comes at Rs 93,500.

The six-day trip to Sri Lanka covers Colombo, Kandy, Kataragama and Nuwara Eliya. The trips to Lanka, Bali-Indonesia and Thailand (which includes Pattaya and Bangkok) cost Rs 64,500, Rs 84,900 and Rs 67,500 respectively.