Jasper & sard stones unearthed in Vembakottai excavation

The third phase of Vembakottai excavation began on June 18 for which the state government had allocated Rs 30 lakh. So far, artefacts including copper coins, amethyst beads, and crystal beads have been unearthed and the excavation is to continue till May 2025.

Minister Thangam Thennarasu in his social media account said, “The evidence including jasper and sared stones discovered during the excavation prove the artistic talent of the people,” he said.

Earlier, during the two phases of excavations in Vembakottai, more than 7,800 artefacts including shell bangles, beads, and rings were unearthed from 34 trenches that were dug. The archaeological department is also taking measures to document all the evidence unearthed through the excavations and display the artefacts at a museum, which is being built at the cost of `6.8 crore in Virudhunagar.