Minor sexually assaulted by cousin delivers baby in TN, culprit held under Pocso

DHARMAPURI: A 28-year-old man was arrested under Pocso Act for allegedly sexually assaulting his minor cousin, studying in Class 11 at a government school near Pallipalayam.

On Thursday, school teachers were alarmed when a 16-year-old child expressed severe stomach pain and suffered intense bleeding. They rushed her to the Pallipalayam PHC for treatment. Doctors who diagnosed the child notified that she was in labour. Following this, doctors and teachers notified the District Child Protection office who in turn notified the Rasipuram All Women police station (AWPS).

Officials with the Namakkal Social Welfare office said, “The minor was living with her father, a cook and her mother who has mental health issues. Over the summer, she had been staying with her paternal aunt at Rasipuram. At this time, her 28-year-old cousin had allegedly sexually assaulted her multiple times and impregnated her.

The minor who learned about this did not notify her parents or teachers. On Thursday, she suffered labour pains while in school and delivered a baby girl.” Officials added, “The minor suffered from severe bleeding and was later transferred to Tiruchengode Government Hospital along with the baby. As the baby was not provided necessary vaccinations, the child is in PICU and will be under the care of doctors for the next five days.”

Meanwhile, sources in the Rasipuram AWPS confirmed that the 28-year-old had been arrested and remanded under several sections of the Pocso Act. The District Child Protection Unit officials said, “We were unable to provide counselling as the minor was severely affected by the incident. The minor refuses to talk to anyone about the crimes committed against her.”