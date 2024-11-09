Need a holistic plan, not knee-jerk reaction

Every year Chennai’s weather predictions of impending rains and cyclones inundate print, visual, and social media with news of potential flood. I live on the banks of the Virugambakkam-Arumbakkam Canal in Choolaimedu since 1973. My beautiful two-storey house, which was built three feet above street level, had to be demolished and reconstructed due to constant floods, as the street was re-laid several times without milling, turning the house into a catchment area even with little showers. The banks of the canal have been encroached upon. The canal is used as a dumping ground by local residents and outsiders. Thus, water does not flow freely, especially during rains.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) says that there are 210 waterbodies within its limits. The State Water Resources Management Agency, CMDA, GCC, PWD, Highways departments etc. are responsible for maintaining them and ensuring the free flow of water without any pollution or flooding. These departments, instead of acting in coordination, are only passing the buck among themselves. Several thousands of crores of rupees are spent to mitigate floods, strengthen the bunds, remove encroachments, lay storm water drains, and clean and maintain them as per the budget allocations of each of these departments.

In a city which is otherwise dry, the monsoon must be celebrated and welcomed. But because of the poor infrastructure and maintenance, unplanned, unmindful encroachments of the waterbodies, we are afraid of the rains in Chennai. Even the slightest drizzle leaves the roads slushy and unusable. We hardly have pavements for pedestrian use. The vehicles plying on slushy roads are a nightmare for pedestrians and two-wheeler users.