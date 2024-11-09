Need a holistic plan, not knee-jerk reaction

Every year Chennai’s weather predictions of impending rains and cyclones inundate print, visual, and social media with news of potential flood. I live on the banks of the Virugambakkam-Arumbakkam Canal in Choolaimedu since 1973. My beautiful two-storey house, which was built three feet above street level, had to be demolished and reconstructed due to constant floods, as the street was re-laid several times without milling, turning the house into a catchment area even with little showers. The banks of the canal have been encroached upon. The canal is used as a dumping ground by local residents and outsiders. Thus, water does not flow freely, especially during rains.
The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) says that there are 210 waterbodies within its limits. The State Water Resources Management Agency, CMDA, GCC, PWD, Highways departments etc. are responsible for maintaining them and ensuring the free flow of water without any pollution or flooding. These departments, instead of acting in coordination, are only passing the buck among themselves. Several thousands of crores of rupees are spent to mitigate floods, strengthen the bunds, remove encroachments, lay storm water drains, and clean and maintain them as per the budget allocations of each of these departments.
In a city which is otherwise dry, the monsoon must be celebrated and welcomed. But because of the poor infrastructure and maintenance, unplanned, unmindful encroachments of the waterbodies, we are afraid of the rains in Chennai. Even the slightest drizzle leaves the roads slushy and unusable. We hardly have pavements for pedestrian use. The vehicles plying on slushy roads are a nightmare for pedestrians and two-wheeler users.
We need proper holistic planning and execution of works to handle the floods and not just knee-jerk reactions during every monsoon.
With 210 waterbodies, the city’s planners ought to ensure that an integrated urban water management scheme with standard operating procedures is drawn out.
All work should be made transparent. Display boards should be provided in each Ward showing the work, funds, time and manpower allocated. A determined team to execute, supervise and deliver is essential. Local Citizens’ Committees with volunteers, municipal counsellors and field workers should be formed at every ward and zonal level.
Drop boxes should be provided inviting suggestions from residents. Accountability should be fixed, with zonal level officers made responsible for lapses. How I wish we can enjoy the rains in clean surroundings with no fear of flooding or waterborne diseases.
“Rain Rain Go Away” is not our nursery rhyme, “Vethalai paaku narukki tharen jor mazhai vaa vaa” is our rhyme, let our Singara Chennai bring us joy to welcome rains with betel leaves and nuts sans flooding.
(The author is an advocate and rights activist in Chennai)