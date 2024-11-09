Non-functional lifts strain patients, staff at MGMGH in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: The public and the staff at the super-speciality block of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) are put to enormous strain as only one out of four lifts is functional. Patients, visitors and medical personnel are forced to take on exhausting climbs or endure long waits before the lone working lift.

Elderly patients, especially those with severe ailments, and those needing critical care face tremendous difficulties due to the limited lift service at the six-floor hospital building with more than 500 beds and over 10 specialty departments. "It's difficult for my husband to walk up the stairs after his surgery to the second floor," said a patient's attendant from Thuraiyur, visibly weary from helping her husband navigate the stairs.

"We wait in queue for the lift for hours sometimes, only to be told it is not working. Often, they don't stop on the first and second floors." A healthcare worker said that these lifts were never in good condition.

Either of the lifts is under repair often. Some patients were stuck in a lift a year ago. During rush hour we have to move patients on the ramp even to reach the fifth floor. Both workers and patients suffer a lot. A permanent solution is needed." As lift number-3 dedicated to doctors is on repair for the past three months they have to walk between floors to attend to emergencies.

"The hospital expects us to provide timely care, but we get delayed without working lifts. Attendants of patients are seen resting before the lift for doctors," complained a doctor. Ibrahim, a CPI functionary, said, "The problem is not new. The lifts fail repeatedly despite frequent temporary repairs. Lift is a basic requirement in any large hospital.

If the health minister makes a surprise visit he can witness people yelling due to long waits before the only functional lift here. Patients deserve better. Various departments, including the PWD as well as the district and hospital administrations, should devise a permanent solution rather than blaming each other." While hospital Dean S Kumaravel was not available for comment, authorities said one of the lifts is waiting for clearance after repair. The other lifts will function in the coming weeks, they added.