Segregate graft cases of MPs, MLAs to speed up trial: Tamil Nadu government

CHENNAI: The state government on Friday made a suggestion before the Madras High Court for segregation of corruption and non-corruption cases against MP/MLAs so that corruption cases registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) can be fast-tracked.

Advocate General PS Raman made the submission before the first bench of Chief Justice KR Shriram and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy on Friday when a suo motu case on the cases pending against the legislators came up for hearing.

The advocate general informed that as many as 343 non-corruption cases have been registered against MP/MLAs in the state.

Apart from these, 76 cases were registered by the DVAC on corruption charges. Of them, 33 are in the FIR stage, 12 under investigation and 21 are pending for trial, he said.

Raman noted that even a case related to company matters against an MP is tagged to the special court for MP/MLA cases. The non-corruption and corruption cases can be segregated. If done so, it will help fast-tracking the DVAC cases, he added.