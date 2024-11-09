TNPSC delaying DEO preliminary exam results

COIMBATORE: Candidates charged that the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), is delaying the results of the preliminary District Educational Officers (DEO) examination and this has been hindering their ability to prepare for the DEO main examination.

C Prasanth, a candidate from Coimbatore, told TNIE, “TNPSC conducted this examination on July 12 for 300 marks under group I -C category to fill eight DEO posts at the school education department. Around 12,000 candidates took part in this computer-based test from across the state. The TNPSC at least gave a tentative result day for the DEO exam last year, this year that was not published as well.”

He added, “Like the DEO exam, TNPSC conducted an exam to fill the assistant commissioner’s post in the Tamil Nadu Religious and Charitable Endowments (administration) service in July under group I -B and that result was published in September and those candidates have already started preparing for its main exams.”

“Even if we contacted the TNPSC helpline, they do not say when the result will be published. As a result, the candidates are disappointed,” he further said.

Another candidate, S Sandhiya from Erode, told TNIE, “Apart from the preliminary exam, candidates must prepare for DEO Main Examination I and II, as well as an interview. If TNPSC had released the results, candidates would have started preparing for the next exam. Due to the delay, we are losing our time. At least considering the welfare of candidates, the TNPSC should publish the results on time in the future.”

An official from TNPSC said that steps have been taken to release the exam results soon.