Two arrested for sharing obscene video of woman in Tamil Nadu

TENKASI: Tenkasi district cybercrime police arrested two persons for circulating an obscene video of a woman from Alangulam here on Thursday. The incident came to light when the woman filed a complaint that her private video was being shared widely online.

She approached the cybercrime police station in Tenkasi requesting immediate action. Following an investigation, SP V R Srinivasan directed officials to expedite action. Under the leadership of ASP Ramesh, Inspector Vasanthi, the suspects were arrested.

The two were A Jayaraj (33) of Ainthamkattalai and A Sakthi Arul (28) of Alangulam. Both have been charged under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.

The police warned that recording obscene videos, assisting in such activities, or sharing them are punishable offenses. The cybercrime police warned that recording obscene videos, assisting in such activities, or sharing them on platforms like WhatsApp are punishable offenses. They reiterated that strict legal action will be taken against anyone engaging in such activities.