Two youth arrested for brawl at private hotel in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Peelamedu police have arrested two youth, who had recently reached Coimbatore city to attend the Indian Army recruitment, for allegedly fighting with the manager of a private hotel. The suspects were identified as G Baskar (19) and D Bharath (20) of Burgur in Krishnagiri district.

The complainant, N Prakash (41) of AKG Nagar in Uppilipalayam, worked as manager of a hotel at Peelamedu. Police sources said Baskar and Bharath reached the hotel on Wednesday and paid Rs 3,500 as room advance.

Around 3 pm, they went to the bar at the hotel and consumed liquor for Rs 5,798. After they were provided the bill, the duo showed the manager a UPI payment screenshot and said that their friends had transferred the money. As the bar management’s bank account did not receive the money even after a while, Prakash went to the youth’s room and insisted on them paying for the liquor.

However, the duo picked up a fight with Prakash and attempted to flee. When Prakash tried to prevent them, they assaulted him and also issued him threats. Based on a complaint, Peelamedu police arrested Baskar and Bharath under sections 296 (b), 126 (2), 115 (2), and 351 (3) of the BNS Act, and remanded them to judicial custody on Thursday night.