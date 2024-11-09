VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan rejects rumours, reaffirms bond with DMK

CHENNAI: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president and Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan on Friday said that some factions are working to engineer a rift in the DMK alliance by using VCK as a tool. In a detailed statement addressed to party members, where he reaffirmed the party’s commitment to the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), Thirumavalavan said that forces pretending to support VCK were attempting to instigate the party against the alliance.

Reflecting on the history of the SPA, Thirumavalavan noted that the alliance, comprising more than 10 parties including the DMK and VCK, was formed in 2017 during the struggle for Cauvery water rights. “Since then, it has grown into a robust electoral coalition, achieving successive wins in the 2019, 2021, and 2024 general and local body elections,” he said.

“With the 2026 Assembly elections ahead, these forces want to disrupt the coalition and prevent its success,” he added. He said that rumours regarding alliances surface whenever VCK raises issues concerning public welfare. “Whenever we speak up on public issues, opponents try to amplify minor differences between us and the ruling party,” he said.

Thirumavalavan also addressed recurring speculation about the VCK’s long-standing demand for power-sharing, explaining that those who are against the party use this to hint at a possible alliance with Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and as VCK’s tool to apply pressure on DMK ahead of the state elections.