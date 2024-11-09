‘Will increase milk output in underperforming dists’: Minister RS Rajakannappan

TIRUPPUR/ERODE: The state government is taking appropriate steps to increase milk production in districts where milk production is low in the state, said Milk and Dairy Development Minister RS Rajakannappan here on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, after inspecting Aavin centres at Tiruppur, the minister said, “As far as Tiruppur is concerned, every day, 1.8 lakh litres of milk is procured through Aavin. Currently, around 40,000 litres of Aavin milk is being sold each day. We have instructed officials to increase it to 50,000 litres. Apart from milk, we are also selling high quality ghee, alkova, desserts, paneer and ice creams. Aavin is also going to open an exclusive outlet for selling paneer in Coimbatore. All this is being done for public benefit.”

“Aavin keeps the prices of private companies in check. Milk production is low in some large districts like Tirunelveli and the state government is taking appropriate steps to increase milk production in these districts,” he added.

After inspections in Erode, he said, “In Erode, 1.74 lakh litres of milk is procured through Aavin out of which only 75,000 litres is being sold. We have asked officials to increase it. The state government has no intention of increasing prices of Aavin milk in public interest.”

During these inspections, Aavin’s Managing Director S Vineeth, Tiruppur District Collector T Chrituraj, Erode District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara and others were present.