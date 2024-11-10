CM Stalin calls for better infrastructure, green measures at cracker units

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Chief Minister MK Stalin advised officials to strengthen the safety infrastructure at all cracker units in the district and maintain a green environment, after inspecting a cracker unit in Kanniseripudhur village on day one of his two-day visit to Virudhunagar, on Saturday.

During his visit to Madhan Fireworks, Stalin inspected the chemical storage room, storage room and cracker manufacturing rooms. He also reviewed the cracker unit's explosives licence.

Among the 80 workers in the unit, 36 are women. When Stalin asked the employees about their wages and the safety measures, they said they had no qualms and the factory did not encounter any untoward incidents in the past.

The workers requested the government to take care of their children's education and ensure a secure future for the kids in case of any untoward incidents such as cracker blasts. Stalin then directed the unit's owner to arrange insurance for all the employees in the unit. When he inquired if women are receiving the monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 under the Magalir Urimai Thittam, some replied in the negative, following which Stalin told them to submit petitions regarding the issue and assured prompt action.

Later in the evening, Stalin visited the government children's home in Soolakarai, interacted with the students and distributed snacks. He also held a roadshow for nearly 3 km from Virudhunagar's new bus stand to a private marriage hall near Aruppukottai Road. Thousands of people gathered on the roadside, raising slogans hailing Stalin and praising the DMK. Police deployment and security were tightened in the area.