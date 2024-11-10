Craters on service road below Coimbatore's GN Mills Flyover leave motorists worried

COIMBATORE: Motorists and residents have raised concerns that the service road below GN Mills Flyover on Mettupalayam Road has been slowly caving in. However, the TWAD (Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage) Board and the Highways Department officials have accused each other of the damages on that stretch.

As part of the Pillur 3 project, the TWAD Board officials dug the service road for about 300 metres in February to install pipelines. However, after the work was completed, officials left the dilapidated road unattended for several months, which raised concerns and irked motorists and residents.

TWAD board officials carried out patchwork on the NH road and repaired the damaged stretch from June to July. However, due to substandard and poor-quality patchwork on that stretch, the road was damaged again. The stretch where the repair works were carried out has started caving in slowly forming craters in the middle of the road.

T Raghuram, a motorist from Subramaniyampalayam, said, “This service road was already damaged to the core and was left unattended for several months. We, motorists, were able to breathe a sigh of relief only after the damaged stretch was finally repaired a couple of months ago. However, now, due to the shoddy works done by the officials, the road started caving in posing a huge threat to the motorists.”