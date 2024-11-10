'Kattu Naickers' stir for ST certificate in Madurai, RDO says they belong to MBC

MADURAI: Claiming that they belong to Kattunaicker community, over 300 people, including schoolchildren, have been staging protests at Sathyamoorthy Nagar for the last three days demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) certificates. They said the applications for the certificates have been pending before the authorities concerned for the last one-and-a-half years, as the revenue divisional officer (RDO) is not giving her consent to issue the certificates.
President of Sathyamoorthy Nagar Kattu Naicker Community People P Veerangan said the area is home to hundreds of people belonging to the community since 1985. "Already over 500 residents got their community certificates from the district administration and availed government benefits in education and job. The applications for community certificates submitted by more than 50 parents have been pending for the last one-and-a-half years, as Shalini allegedly rejected their petitions saying they did not fulfil the norms.
"Owing to the lack of community certificates, a total of 25 students are not able to pursue higher studies. At present they are doing their ancestral job of astrology. Only if they receive the community certificate, they will be able to continue their studies in government colleges with affordable fees and scholarships," he pointed out. He urged the Chief Minister MK Stalin to make efforts to issue community certificates to them.
The residents of Anthaneri had staged a protest in June, raising the same allegation against RDO Shalini.
P Pitchai Periyanan, president of Anthaneri Kattunaicken Welfare Society told to TNIE that as per G.O. 104 issued by Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Board dated on August 21, 2023 the caste of the person is determined on the basis of the caste of his parents. "The competent authority shall not refuse community certificate in favour of the claimant who relies upon the certificate issued and verified by the state-level scrutiny committee of his parents, brothers, sisters, or close blood relative which is supported by a genealogy tree issued by the revenue authority concerned.
"The applicants had submitted sufficient documents but the RDO sent them back citing the subordinate authorities reports were not attached. Nearly 33 applications were sent back to us," he pointed out.
Responding to the issue, RDO Shalini said as per the guidelines given by the government for issuing ST certificates, it is essential to inquire about their food habits, family traits etc. She said after the inquiry, she believes they belong to 'Thotiya Naciker', an MBC community.
"They can approach the applent authority, ie, Collector MS Sangeetha. A few applications are pending on the collector's table, she said, adding she is not against them, but is doing her her duty following the guidelines prescribed in the G.O. A few of the parents approached the National SC/ST Commission after the petition was rejected. In their inquiry, the panel accepted my inquiry, and disposed the petitions," she pointed out.
A community member, P Veerangan, told TNIE if the people appeal to the collector, he may forward the application to the office concerned in Chennai. "In such a case, the members of the community, who belongs to economical weaker section, will not be able to afford the expenses to attend the inquiry. However, we wil not give up, and the protest will continue until we get the ST certificates," he said.