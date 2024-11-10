'Kattu Naickers' stir for ST certificate in Madurai, RDO says they belong to MBC

MADURAI: Claiming that they belong to Kattunaicker community, over 300 people, including schoolchildren, have been staging protests at Sathyamoorthy Nagar for the last three days demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) certificates. They said the applications for the certificates have been pending before the authorities concerned for the last one-and-a-half years, as the revenue divisional officer (RDO) is not giving her consent to issue the certificates.

President of Sathyamoorthy Nagar Kattu Naicker Community People P Veerangan said the area is home to hundreds of people belonging to the community since 1985. "Already over 500 residents got their community certificates from the district administration and availed government benefits in education and job. The applications for community certificates submitted by more than 50 parents have been pending for the last one-and-a-half years, as Shalini allegedly rejected their petitions saying they did not fulfil the norms.

"Owing to the lack of community certificates, a total of 25 students are not able to pursue higher studies. At present they are doing their ancestral job of astrology. Only if they receive the community certificate, they will be able to continue their studies in government colleges with affordable fees and scholarships," he pointed out. He urged the Chief Minister MK Stalin to make efforts to issue community certificates to them.

The residents of Anthaneri had staged a protest in June, raising the same allegation against RDO Shalini.