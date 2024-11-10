Tamil Nadu

Man carrying liquor bottle stumbles, pierced by broken pieces

Sources said the deceased Esakiraja (36) of Palayamkottai was walking in an inebriated condition.
Esakiraja stumbled on a stone, lost his balance and fell. The liquor bottles broke and some pieces pierced him, causing him to bleed profusely.
THOOTHUKUDI: A 36-year-old man died after a liquor bottle he was carrying on his person broke and pierced him after he fell in Shanmugapuram on Friday.

Sources said the deceased Esakiraja (36) of Palayamkottai was walking in an inebriated condition. He stumbled on a stone, lost his balance and fell. The liquor bottles broke and some pieces pierced him, causing him to bleed profusely. Passersby informed the police, and Thoothukudi South Sub-inspector Manickaraj shifted him to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

A case was registered at the South police station and further investigation is under way.

