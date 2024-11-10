No compromise on education policy for central funds: Minister Poyyamozhi

RANIPET: Tamil Nadu will not compromise on its education policy in order to receive union government funds, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said on Saturday. He was speaking to reporters after conducting an inspection at Panchayat Union Middle School in Arakkonam.

“The union government’s three-language policy is against the state’s education policy. We are also against conducting public examination for classes 3, 5 and 8. Tamil Nadu will not compromise on its education policy at any cost to receive funds from Delhi. We can manage all our requirements, including classrooms and laboratories, with state funds,” Poyyamozhi said.

Over 3K new teachers

The minister also shared updates on initiatives being taken for government school students. “Under Chief Minister MK Stalin’s directive, a total of 3,192 new teacher appointments have been finalised. Enrolment in government primary schools is on the rise. In fact, a recent union government report indicates that 98.8% of students in the state have been enrolled in government schools,” Poyyamozhi said.

As part of the inspection, the minister interacted with students, who responded confidently, recited poems and ‘Tirukkural’ verses. Poyyamozhi also inspected the attendance register, maintenance records and examined the cleanliness of the entire school, including toilets.