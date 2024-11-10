Over 250 cops have died in road mishaps due to lack of rest: Udhayakumar

MADURAI: Over 250 police personnel have lost their lives in road accidents, primarily due to lack of rest, former minister and AIADMK leader RB Udhayakumar said on Saturday.

Speaking to media persons, he said, “The Tamil Nadu police is the largest police force in the country. Recently, a news article stated that 1,347 police personnel have died due to lack of rest over the past few years. This negatively impacts the perception of the police department. Police personnel have died while driving during the day as they were staying up all night. In the last ten months, 254 cops have lost their lives in road accidents, including inspectors, assistant inspectors and police. The government should take this up seriously and resolve the issue."

"Chief Minister MK Stalin is in Virudhunagar on a two-day visit. I would like to ask if he will come forward to solve various problems. Various discussions and debates are being raised in the state about the election promises made by the DMK. Stalin very well knows that NEET is the main topic of debate. Is the chief minister ready to reveal the secret of NEET?" he asked.