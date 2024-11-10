Rs 93 cr lost to cyber scammers in Coimbatore this year

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan said that there has been a significant increase in cybercrime cases and around Rs 93 crore was lured by scammers this year. He also highlighted that the number of cases reported by the public has been growing every year.

Speaking at a press conference, Balakrishnan said, “Cybercrime cases have been multiplying every year. In 2021, we received complaints amounting to Rs 3 crore; this increased to Rs 13 crore in 2022 and Rs 48 crore in 2023. However, in 2024 (till Friday), we received complaints worth Rs 98 crore and have managed to freeze approximately 50 per cent of the cash (around Rs 49.25 crore) that was lured from the public by the scammers. Efforts are underway to retrieve the money through court procedures. This year, through court orders, we have retrieved Rs 10.34 crore from the scammers’ accounts and returned it to the victims. We are working on recovering the remaining money.”

According to police reports, the cybercrime unit received 6,798 complaints this year, of which 255 FIRs were registered and are currently under investigation. In these registered FIRs, complainants suffered a total loss of Rs 93.04 crore and around 41 individuals have been arrested so far and out of them seven were detained under the Goondas Act.

Balakrishnan emphasised that the cyber crime police under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) R Sughasini, prioritise in quick registration of cases and swift detection of crimes.

He added, “We are invoking the Goondas Act against scammers more than anywhere else. Last year, six individuals were detained under this act and this year the number has increased to seven. Educated individuals, especially senior citizens, are particularly vulnerable to these crimes.”