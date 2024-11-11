43% of Western Ring Road project’s phase one complete

The project is set to be carried out in three phases. The length of Phase 1 is 11.80 km, which passes through Madukkarai, Sundakkamuthur, Perur Chettipalayam, Theethipalayam and Madampatti. This phase was inaugurated in August 2023 by highways minister EV Velu.

The length of phase 2 is planned at 12.10 km, passing through Perur, West Chithirai Chavadi, Kallikanaicken Palayam, Vadavalli and Somayampalayam. Similarly, the length of Phase 3 is planned at 8.52 km and passes through Pannimadai, Nanjundapuram, Kurudampalayam, Narasimhanaickenpalayam and Gudalur.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior State Highways Department official said, “The Western Ring Road Project works are being carried out in full swing and so far, we’ve completed around 43% of phase 1 works. Bridge works ongoing near Madampatti village. The first phase is expected to be complete by August or September 2025. Once complete, the stretch between Madampatti and Mylkal will be open to public.”

The official added that apart from this, they have finished over 80% of land acquisition (LA) works for the project’s second phase. We have also sent a proposal to the state government for Administrative Sanction (AS) for the second phase of the project at Rs 330 crore. Before we receive the AS, we shall fully complete the LA works for the second phase of the project, the official further said.