CM announces government will cover education costs for children of cracker unit workers who die in blasts

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A day after inspecting a firecracker manufacturing unit in Virudhunagar, where workers urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to ensure a steady future for their children, he announced that the government would bear the education expenses of children of workers who die in cracker unit blasts.

The beneficiaries would be selected by a committee formed at the district level, under the leadership of the collector. Their education expenses, up to higher education, would be covered, Stalin said on Sunday, adding that the government would initially allocate Rs 5 crore for this purpose.

On the second day of his visit, Stalin also announced that a SIPCOT industrial park would be built on 400 acres in Aruppukottai at a cost of Rs 350 crore, generating nearly 10,000 jobs.

Highlighting projects like the Kalaignar Centenary Library, Kalaignar Centenary Jallikattu Arena, and Kalaignar Centenary Super Specialty Hospital, Stalin hit back at Opposition Leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who had alleged that the government allocated crores of rupees to schemes that benefit few and named projects after DMK patriarch M. Karunanidhi.