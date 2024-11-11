Four hospitalised as stray dog bites 11 in Tiruppur

TIRUPPUR: Eleven people, including three women, were injured on Sunday morning after a stray dog bit people walking on Dharapuram road in Tiruppur. Four of them are undergoing treatment as inpatients at the Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital. According to sources, the stray dog allegedly chased people and bit them in Aishwarya Nagar and Vigneswara Nagar.

Seven of the injured got treatment and returned home. “Before the corporation staff reached the spot, the public had allegedly beaten the dog to death with stones and sticks. The carcass was recovered by the corporation staff. We are investigating this,” a senior official of Tiruppur Corporation said.

“On behalf of the corporation, ABC treatment of stray dogs is carried out regularly. However, the number of stray dogs continues to increase rapidly. Every day 15 to 20 dogs across the district are treated through a private NGO,” the officer added. “No complaint was received regarding the killing of the dog,” the Tiruppur south police said.