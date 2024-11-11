Madras High Court orders action plan to stop sewage flow into Thamirabarani river

TIRUNELVELI: Coming down heavily on officials over ineffective water treatment systems, Justices G.R. Swaminathan and B. Pugalendhi of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, after inspecting multiple locations along the Thamirabarani River, ordered Collector K.P. Karthikeyan to submit a comprehensive action plan within a week to stop the flow of sewage into the river.
During the inspection of locations where the Tirunelveli Corporation discharges untreated sewage into the river, Amicus Curiae T. Arul informed the judges that the Decentralized Wastewater Treatment Systems (DEWATS) built at various locations along the riverbed were ineffective.
In response, Corporation Commissioner N.O. Sukhaputra stated that the administration would construct a mini sewage treatment plant to prevent sewage from mixing with the river until all phases of the underground sewage system (UGSS) are completed.
The judges questioned the delay in completing the UGSS and expressed concern over the alarming situation in the Thamirabarani River.
In a statement, the civic body explained, “The Tirunelveli Corporation covers an area of 108 sq. km and serves a population of about 5.65 lakh. In 2007, the corporation completed Phase 1 of the UGSS, providing connections to 27,322 households. Waste from these households is currently treated at the 24-MLD Ramayanpatti STP.
Phase 2 of the UGSS is scheduled for completion by March 2025, and Phase 3 by September 2025. Once operational, treated water from the Ramayanpatti STP will be supplied to industries in SIPCOT. The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) classifies the Thamirabarani River as Grade B, meaning that the water needs treatment before it is safe for drinking.”
The judges carried out the inspection as part of a hearing in a case filed by writer Kamarasu from Muthalankurichi in 2018. Local MP C. Robert Bruce and other officials were also present.