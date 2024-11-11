Madras High Court orders action plan to stop sewage flow into Thamirabarani river

TIRUNELVELI: Coming down heavily on officials over ineffective water treatment systems, Justices G.R. Swaminathan and B. Pugalendhi of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, after inspecting multiple locations along the Thamirabarani River, ordered Collector K.P. Karthikeyan to submit a comprehensive action plan within a week to stop the flow of sewage into the river.

During the inspection of locations where the Tirunelveli Corporation discharges untreated sewage into the river, Amicus Curiae T. Arul informed the judges that the Decentralized Wastewater Treatment Systems (DEWATS) built at various locations along the riverbed were ineffective.

In response, Corporation Commissioner N.O. Sukhaputra stated that the administration would construct a mini sewage treatment plant to prevent sewage from mixing with the river until all phases of the underground sewage system (UGSS) are completed.