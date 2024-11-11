Man held for sending obscene pics to Delhi woman nine years ago

DINDIGUL: The cyber crime wing of Delhi police with the help of Dindigul police have arrested a 34-year-old software engineer for allegedly sending obscene pictures to a woman in New Delhi nine years ago using the SIM card of a DMK functionary.

According to police, Chinna, a local functionary of DMK, lost his SIM card at a political meeting in 2015. A few weeks later, a team of police personnel from New Delhi arrived at his doorstep for allegedly sending obscene pictures using the lost SIM card to a woman living in Delhi. The police said the woman had complained about receiving messages rom Chinna’s number and an FIR had been filed, the police said.

Chinna’s advocate, who appeared at the Delhi High Court, submitted evidence of his client losing the SIM card at an event. Chinna also registered a complaint with Batlagundu police in this connection in 2015.

Last week, the cyber crime wing of the Delhi police began investigating the case again. With the Dindigul police’s help, they traced the SIM card to a location in Theni and arrested Hari Pradeep (34), a software engineer, from a house. He was produced before Nilakottai Judicial Magistrate (Dindigul) and sent to New Delhi for investigation.

Software engineer

The suspect, a software engineer, allegedly sent the pics using the SIM card of Chinna, a DMK functionary in Dindigul. Chinna had lodged a complaint that he lost his SIM card at a political meet in 2015