Portion of unused MMC hostel at Broadway collapses, three people injured

CHENNAI: A portion of an unused building which was previously used as the postgraduate men’s hostel by the Madras Medical College (MMC) at Broadway collapsed on Monday morning.

Three people who were walking along the road sustained injuries. The Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) personnel rushed to the spot and started clearing the debris.

According to the Flower Bazaar police, the three-story building, which is several decades old, was in the process of being demolished.

A police officer said, “As the work was going on, a portion of the building collapsed and fell on the compound wall. Due to the impact, the wall fell too. Three people, including an elderly man, were hit by the debris. The elderly man sustained an injury to his head and the two others sustained minor bruises.”

Upon information, the police went to the spot and rushed the injured to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) for treatment. The TNFRS personnel came to the spot and searched the area and found no worker was stuck under the debris. They have cordoned off the area and have started clearing the debris. An inquiry is on.