Tangedco releases Emerald dam water to generate power

COIMBATORE: As part of infrastructural works, generating power to Kundha hydro powerhouse at Kattukuppai, Tangedco officials have started releasing water stored at Emerald Dam from Sunday.

Sources said that around 1,000 cubic feet of water was released from the dam and will reach the Kundha Bridge dam through Yedakkadu channel for the next 30 days. People living along the waterway have been instructed to follow guidelines carefully to remain safe. Currently, as the water level at Emerald Dam is 120 feet, officials have decided to release water until it reaches 70 feet.

A Tangedco official said, “We will be generating 500 megawatts of power from the proposed Kundha hydro powerhouse and we are planning to complete the work before December 2025. We will also start generating power and link it with the state grid.”

Nilgiris Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneru, said, “Those living along the waterway should immediately relocate to elevated areas. Moreover, people and motorists should not go along the waterway.”

For any help, people can contact the toll-free numbers 1077 or 0423-2450034 and 0423-2450035.