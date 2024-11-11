Wife allegedly kills herself, husband disposes body after chopping it up in TN's Tiruvannamalai
TIRUVANNAMALAI: A 39-year-old auto driver who cut up his wife's dead body into eight pieces, packed it in a plastic wrap and disposed of it near the Krishnagiri border, was arrested by the Tiruvannamalai police. Following an argument between the couple, the wife had allegedly killed herself.
Official sources said that the deceased, G Saranya (29), and her husband S Gopi (39), who works as an auto driver, had been married for twelve years and have two children.
Saranya, employed at a private jewelry shop, was reportedly stressed due to Gopi's mounting debts. It is alleged that Gopi often demanded money from Saranya, occasionally subjecting her to harassment over financial matters.
According to police sources, Saranya visited her mother’s home in Tiruvannamalai for Deepavali and returned to her house on October 31. Unable to contact her after that, her mother, V Kaveri (40), filed a missing person complaint on November 3 at Tiruvannamalai’s Town Police Station, stating that Saranya had been missing since November 1.
Following the complaint, Tiruvannamalai Police launched a search operation and later discovered Saranya’s dismembered body packed in a plastic cover at the Krishnagiri district border. On Monday, police arrested Gopi along with two other individuals in connection with the incident.
Police sources said that after she returned home, Saranya and Gopi had fought following which she allegedly killed herself. Gopi, who later found the body, had panicked and decided to cut up her body and dispose of it, said police.