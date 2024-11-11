Wife allegedly kills herself, husband disposes body after chopping it up in TN's Tiruvannamalai

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A 39-year-old auto driver who cut up his wife's dead body into eight pieces, packed it in a plastic wrap and disposed of it near the Krishnagiri border, was arrested by the Tiruvannamalai police. Following an argument between the couple, the wife had allegedly killed herself.

Official sources said that the deceased, G Saranya (29), and her husband S Gopi (39), who works as an auto driver, had been married for twelve years and have two children.

Saranya, employed at a private jewelry shop, was reportedly stressed due to Gopi's mounting debts. It is alleged that Gopi often demanded money from Saranya, occasionally subjecting her to harassment over financial matters.