10 per cent dip in distance education enrolment, Madras University’s cash cow takes a hit

CHENNAI: The Institute of Distance Education (IDE) of the University of Madras, one of the major sources of revenue for the cash-strapped state varsity, may register a 10% drop in enrolment this year as the number of admissions for the academic year 2024-25 — which closes on November 15 — stands at 25,421 compared to 28,209 in 2023-24. In 2022-23, the IDE had admitted 30,157 students, up from 29,811 in 2021-22. Prolonged delay in appointing a vice-chancellor to the university and lack of new courses seem to have affected the popularity of the IDE, sources said.
“We are expecting the figure to go up marginally by the time the deadline closes, but it will definitely be lesser compared to last year,” a university official said.
Given that the IDE had generated over Rs 100 crore in course and examination fees last year, officials acknowledge the university’s heavy dependence on IDE’s revenue. In order to improve the income, the IDE has to attract more students by offering new, skill-oriented and emergent courses, however, the absence of a vice-chancellor has thrown a wrench into the works. As is, the IDE is struggling to run even the existing courses, university officials added.
“It is difficult to start new courses without a V-C. The convener committee only manages the day-to-day affairs, they do not get into the more complex issues,” said a faculty member.
‘More courses soon after V-C appointment’
“We received NAAC A++ grade accreditation and Category I status recently. It is the right time to cash in on the opportunity as we could start new courses without UGC approval. Unfortunately, we are unable to utilise it,” said another faculty member.
Another factor attributed to the downward trend in IDE’s enrolment figures is that other state universities are strengthening their distance education wings. “Since then other state universities have bolstered their distance education departments. Earlier, we received students from across the state through our 64 learner support centres in various districts, but now most them are only from in and around Chennai,” said an IDE official.
S Aravindhan, director of IDE, told TNIE, “We are taking steps to increase enrolment. We have selected a few courses and they will be introduced soon after the appointment of a vice-chancellor.”