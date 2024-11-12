10 per cent dip in distance education enrolment, Madras University’s cash cow takes a hit

CHENNAI: The Institute of Distance Education (IDE) of the University of Madras, one of the major sources of revenue for the cash-strapped state varsity, may register a 10% drop in enrolment this year as the number of admissions for the academic year 2024-25 — which closes on November 15 — stands at 25,421 compared to 28,209 in 2023-24. In 2022-23, the IDE had admitted 30,157 students, up from 29,811 in 2021-22. Prolonged delay in appointing a vice-chancellor to the university and lack of new courses seem to have affected the popularity of the IDE, sources said.

“We are expecting the figure to go up marginally by the time the deadline closes, but it will definitely be lesser compared to last year,” a university official said.

Given that the IDE had generated over Rs 100 crore in course and examination fees last year, officials acknowledge the university’s heavy dependence on IDE’s revenue. In order to improve the income, the IDE has to attract more students by offering new, skill-oriented and emergent courses, however, the absence of a vice-chancellor has thrown a wrench into the works. As is, the IDE is struggling to run even the existing courses, university officials added.

“It is difficult to start new courses without a V-C. The convener committee only manages the day-to-day affairs, they do not get into the more complex issues,” said a faculty member.