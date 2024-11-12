20 sovereign gold jewellery stolen from grocer’s home in Erode

ERODE: The district police are on the lookout for the culprits who stole 20 sovereigns of gold jewellery from a grocer’s house at NGGO Colony in the district.

Police said P Panneerselvam, (59) runs a grocery store in the same area. “On Sunday morning, he went to Mettukadai with his family to attend a relative’s wedding.When he returend on Sunday night, the front door was ajar. As he went inside, an unidentified person fled through the back door. After checking, he realised that 20 sovereigns of gold jewels and Rs 10,000 cash were looted from the house,” they added.

Following this, Panneerselvam informed the Erode South police. Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident, sources added. “We have secured a youth from Andhra Pradesh on Monday in connection with this incident. Further investigations are underway,” a police officer said.