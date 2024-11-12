Coimbatore: Unit tests for students for better grades in Classes 10 and 12

COIMBATORE: To improve the grades of students not performing well in classes 10-12 in the district, the school education department has been conducting unit tests since the start of this month.

The move aims to ensure students at least get passing marks in the upcoming board examinations. The tests will be conducted unit-wise in each subject and the paper will be prepared at the district level.

“For unit test concepts, two teachers have been deployed for each subject to prepare the common question paper at the district level. Teachers will frame the questions unit-wise in the subject for 25 marks and the question papers will be sent to all school mail IDs.

The subject teachers will conduct the unit test for students in class as per schedule,” an educational officer from Coimbatore told TNIE. Common question papers are usually given during mid-term tests, and quarterly, half-yearly and annual exams. “Through this, teachers can assess students’ performance unit wise. If students are weak in any unit, teachers can help them improve,” he said.

A postgraduate teacher who handles chemistry in a government higher secondary school in the city told TNIE that they had conducted two unit tests last week using the common question paper.

“We conducted unit three (P Block- Elements -II) test for seven students in our school on Monday evening. Out of 25 marks, 10 were one mark questions, two were two mark questions, three were three mark questions, and one was a five mark question. It is useful for slow learners,” he said, adding that unit four will be conducted next week.

While welcoming the move, another teacher K Shanthi (name changed) told TNIE that there are practical difficulties in conducting the tests. “Due to heavy syllabus, there is no adequate time to complete units in classes 11 and 12.”