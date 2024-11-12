Contract nurses to be regularised to fill 1.2K posts in govt hospitals: TN Health Minister Ma Subramanian

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the 1,271 vacancies in government hospitals will be filled by regularising the nurses who are working on contract basis and that the counselling in this regard would begin on November 14.

Subramanian said these nurses will be posted in the places of their choice and the posts will be filled based on seniority and other criteria.

Last year, the health department had regularised the service of 1,412 nurses who were recruited on contract basis during Covid-19. There are 954 nurses remaining, and their service too will be regularised. Even after the regularisation, there would be 300 more nurse vacancies which will be filled through the Medical Services Recruitment Board. Online exam to fill 2,553 doctor vacancies for existing posts and those that would arise until the year 2026, will be conducted on January 27. “The health department is taking all measures to fill all existing vacancies,” the minister added.

There are around 1,600 doctors vacancies in hospitals functioning under the Directorate of Medical Education and 552 in the hospitals under the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services. But these vacancies will be filled once the service post graduate doctors join the work from January, Subramanian added.