Four AMMK men arrested over attack on AIADMK cadre

MADURAI: Three AIADMK cadre sustained injuries after allegedly being attacked by AMMK cadre in Madurai late on Sunday. Four AMMK functionaries were arrested in this connection on Monday.

Addressing media, former minister and AIADMK leader RB Udhayakumar said AMMK cadre, who were unable to digest the AIADMK’s rising popularity intercepted their vehicles at night.

Police said AIADMK cadre Dinesh, a district functionary with the youth wing, and Abinesh and Vishnu sustained injuries and were being treated in a private hospital in Madurai. The police have arrested four persons , including AMMK’s Sedapatti South Union secretary Palaniswami. Investigation revealed that the accused were upset as Udhayakumar spoke against AMMK leader TTV at various events.