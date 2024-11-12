Four deployed to clear waste from Kovai manhole

COIMBATORE: Despite multiple warnings and instructions, officials deployed four manual scavengers to remove waste from manholes without any safety gear on Monday. The incident has created a huge uproar among social activists and people.

Although the Supreme Court, central and state governments banned manual scavenging in the country, men were seen taking out waste from manholes by getting down inside the drainage without any safety gear.

Officials who had deployed these manual scavengers were seen wearing surgical masks. After a few activists and people raised concerns, the officials provided the workers with gloves, boots, and a surgical mask and took photographs of the workers. These men were involved in manual scavenging work for Rs 550 per day.

CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran told TNIE, “I have ordered an inquiry and have asked officials to check whether workers were deployed to clear waste from within the stormwater drains or sewage drains. Removing waste from outside the drain is only allowed. So after inquiry, we shall take action against those who deployed the men.”