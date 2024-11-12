Head constable suspended for barging into neighbour's house in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: A police head constable, who had recently trespassed into the house of women in his neighbourhood in Kathirvel Nagar here, was suspended pending inquiry on Monday.



According to sources, the officer, identified as Suresh (44) of North police station, was accused of barging into the house of complainant S Dharmaraj on October 2 midnight, soon after the son and son-in-law of the complainant went out to pick him up from a bus depot.



Three women, including Dharmaraj's wife, daughter and daughter-in-law, were present inside the house, when Suresh, who was allegedly half-naked and in an inebriated condition, entered their house. As the women screamed on seeing him, the officer sped away. Meanwhile, CCTV footage of the officer walking half-naked near the complainant's house was widely circulated on social media, sources said.



Based on Dharmaraj's complaint, the Thoothukudi Sipcot Police registered a case under section 329/4 BNS of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNS) on charges of house-trespass. Further, Superintendent of Police Albert John placed him under suspension pending inquiry.