Heavy rain likely in Chennai and delta districts till November 15

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Monday said that heavy rain may lash Chennai, its surrounding districts and parts of delta districts till Friday. According to the RMC, under the influence of upper air cyclonic circulation over southwest Bay of Bengal, a low-pressure area has formed over the region on Monday afternoon. It is likely to move slowly westwards towards Tamil Nadu/Sri Lanka coasts.

As per the forecast, heavy rain is possible in isolated places in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram and Villupuram districts, and Puducherry and Karaikal regions till November 15.

This apart, heavy rains are expected in isolated places in Ranipet, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sivaganga and Thoothukudi districts from Wednesday to Friday. A similar forecast has been issued for Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, and Dindigul districts for Thursday and Friday.

In addition, The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, and Tirupur districts are likely to receive heavy rain on Thursday, while Vellore is expected to experience heavy rainfall on Friday. In areas for which heavy rainfall is predicted, a yellow alert has been issued and the rainfall is expected to be around 7 to 11 cm.

In a separate forecast for Chennai, the RMC said that the condition is likely to be partly cloudy. Moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum temperature is likely to be 32-33°C and minimum temperature is likely to be around 25°C, it added.

Meanwhile, independent weather bloggers said that northern TN districts and delta districts can expect to get good rainfall this week. They added that heaviest spell might be on Tuesday and it could rain up to 20 cm in four days.

“A low-pressure area is expected to form in the next 24 hours gradually from Monday night and rains are expected to return over north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh, including Chennai. This week promises to bring good rains as the northeast monsoon gets active,” said independent weather blogger K Srikanth in a post on X (formerly Twitter).