Migratory birds arrive in Kovai, black-headed bunting spotted

COIMBATORE: The recent sighting of black-headed bunting (Emberiza melanocephala) at Krishnampathi Lake in Coimbatore indicated the start of winter migration of birds to the city.

Bird enthusiasts have also noticed other birds, including common cuckoo, northern shoveler, garganey (Spatula querquedula), sandpipers, western marsh harrier, starlings, stints and wagtail, at the waterbody.

The migration, which should have commenced by September end, started only in October this year.

Bird enthusiasts say the delay could be due to rain and other environmental factors. Due to the arrival of birds, including ducks and waders, bird enthusiasts have started arriving at the lake in good numbers to study them.

While black-headed bunting was noticed by bird enthusiast R Karthikeyan for the first time in the city in 2020, it was recorded for the second time in Coimbatore by Gaja Mohan Raj, another birder, at Krishnampathi Lake at the end of October.

Birders said that due to heavy rain, the water level has increased up to the bund level in the lake, leaving very little space for waders or shorebirds.

Grey-necked bunting (Emberiza buchanani) was also spotted by birders.

“We need to carry out a detailed study to find the reason for the delay in arrival of ducks. We have been sighting migratory birds, but not in large numbers. We have noticed black headed bunting for the second time in Coimbatore when it was resting atop an electric cable near the lake in the morning. The female bird spent just five minutes and flew away. We were unable to see the shy bird in the evening,” said Gaja Mohan Raj.

“We can understand the migration and movement pattern of the birds by doing systematic study from the beginning of migration till the end,” K Selva Ganesh, another birder, said.