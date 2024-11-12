MRTS trains’ Park Town stoppage restored

CHENNAI: About 13 days after MRTS services resumed between Chennai Beach and Velachery, train stoppage at Park Town station was restored on Monday. According to an official release, MRTS trains in both directions will stop at Park Town. Previously, passengers arriving at Chennai Central had to continue their journey to Chintadripet to catch a train to Velachery or Thiruvanmiyur.

When MRTS services initially resumed on November 29 between Chennai Beach and Chintadripet, Park Town station was bypassed due to ongoing construction work, including platform upgrades, staircases and other facilities.

The restoration of stoppage at Park Town has brought huge relief to thousands of passengers from Avadi, Tiruvallur and Arakkonam who travel to Chennai Central to access MRTS services from Park Town. Additionally, those travelling on Chengalpattu-Beach suburban trains can now switch at Park Town station. Metro commuters from Central metro station can also board Velachery-bound MRTS trains.

The MRTS service from Chennai Beach to Chintadripet was initially suspended in September last year to facilitate the construction of a fourth line between Chennai Beach and Chennai Egmore. The project involves track realignment, laying new tracks and building platforms and shelters at Park Town and Fort stations, according to official sources.

Currently, MRTS serves around one lakh passengers a day, with over 30% boarding and deboarding at Park Town station.