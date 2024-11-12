Newborn’s death sparks protests, doctor at Mayiladuthurai GH suspended

MAYILADUTHURAI: A doctor at the Mayiladuthurai General Hospital has been suspended following the death of a newborn, sparking protests from the family and CPM members who alleged medical negligence. Sources said Murugesan, a farm worker from Thiruvidaimaruthur block of Thanjavur district, admitted his wife, Sivaranjani, to the GH on November 2 for the delivery of their second child.

Sivaranjani experienced severe labour pain, prompting them to request a C-section. However, the attending doctor declined and insisted on a normal delivery, claimed her relatives.

She delivered a male child on November 8 but the newborn was unresponsive at birth. Doctors then referred the infant to Government Cuddalore Medical College Hospital in Chidambaram, citing asphyxiation. Despite treatment, the newborn passed away on Monday. Angered by the death, the family staged a protest outside the GH, alleging that the refusal to perform a C-section led to the baby’s demise.

Dozens of CPM members, led by Mayiladuthurai district secretary P Srinivasan, joined the protest, blocking the Mayiladuthurai-Kumbakonam highway and accusing the hospital of recurrent negligence. On information, police officers and revenue department officials arrived at the spot and held talks with the protesters but the demonstration continued until evening.

When contacted, Joint Director of Health and Family Welfare Dr VT Banumathi told TNIE, “We have suspended the doctor based on a preliminary inquiry. A detailed investigation will be conducted.”